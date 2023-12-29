Attorney for Miami U. student calls for more transparency amid police investigation

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - An attorney for the Miami University student involved in the incident with an Oxford police officer has released a statement.

Attorney Ryan Agee, who is representing Devin Johnson, said there has been a “concerning” lack of communication between the Oxford Police Department and those handling the investigation.

The department announced on Dec. 24 that there was going to be an investigation into the incident involving Johnson and Officer Matthew Blauvelt.

A TikTok user claiming to be a relative of Johnson’s posted a video that she said shows the officer hitting the Miami University student.

The police department later announced Blauvelt was put on administrative leave and an investigation was starting.

Johnson’s attorney released a statement, discussing the lack of communication and how they would like to see the investigation handled.

“In light of recent developments, my client, Devin Johnson, his family, and our team find it necessary to address the current status of our interactions with law enforcement and other involved parties.

“To date, there has been a concerning lack of communication from the Oxford City Police Department and those conducting the use of force investigation. Given the department’s public statements post-incident and their seeming oversight of critical details, we firmly believe that an independent, external investigation is not only justified but essential to uphold the trust and confidence of the community and the Johnson family in the investigative process.

“We acknowledge and appreciate Brick Street’s cooperation in providing footage of the incident to police.

“However, we also call upon the Brick Street staff and management to engage in introspection and consider preventative measures against such occurrences in the future. Devin paid to get into Brick Street that night but was still forcefully removed and charged with trespassing.

“Devin has steadfastly maintained his innocence of all charges and we strongly encourage individuals who may have additional footage or information pertinent to this incident to come forward. Your insights are invaluable to our ongoing quest for justice for Devin. For any further communication or to share information, please reach us via email at info@ryanageelaw.com.

“Finally, we wish to express our profound gratitude for the community’s response, particularly in understanding the unique adversities faced by Devin as a Black student. The overwhelming support he has received through social media, personal encounters, and general community involvement has been incredibly encouraging and is deeply appreciated.”

The statement released on Friday comes a day after the Hamilton Fraternal Order of Police issued its statement.

David Patterson, president of the Hamilton FOP lodge, said Blauvelt had acted appropriately in the video when striking the student outside the Brick Street bar. The bar identified the man in the video as Devin Johnson, who was arrested.

“The suspect resisted the actions of responding offices in making a lawful arrest,” the statement said. “Which required directed, dynamic strikes targeting nerve centers around the shoulders, neck and legs ... which were observed with inadvertent contact with the back of the head.

“The larger, younger and stronger suspect who was actively resisting not one, but two, OPD officers was refusing physical direction and verbal commands. The actions of the suspect required the officers to use the type of force that was used.”

Statement on Recent Incident On November 18, 2023 at approximately 1:20am, a 20 year old male entered through an exit... Posted by City of Oxford, Ohio - Division of Police on Tuesday, December 26, 2023

The Oxford NAACP has recently been made aware of the disturbing incident involving the Oxford Police Department and a... Posted by NAACP Oxford Ohio on Tuesday, December 26, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.