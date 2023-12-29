Cloudy with light precipitation Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Overcast conditions will continue through the remainder of the day. There will be on and off light mixed precipitation of light rain and light snow showers along with areas of drizzle at times. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to near 40°.

The current weather pattern sets up a gloomy weekend with mostly cloudy conditions and rounds of very light moisture as a weakening low pressure spins over the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will stay near normal through New Year’s Eve before drier air moves in going into New Year’s Day.

Overnight tonight into Saturday morning will have some areas of drizzle and light snow showers late. Measurable snowfall is not expected as the ground is just too warm; however with temperatures close to freezing a few bridges or overpasses may have a slick spot or two - this will not be a widespread impact but rather localized at best.

Saturday afternoon will be dry once the mixed precipitation moves out late morning. Highs on Saturday will be seasonable into the low 40s.

New Years Eve will start off dry with mostly cloudy skies. Some may see light rain showers during late afternoon then a light rain/snow mix during the evening and early overnight. The precipitation is expected to be very light and temperatures warm enough so no big problems will develop for New Year’s Eve plans. At most, a few wet sidewalks and roadways are possible.

New Years Day will be dry with mostly cloudy skies and chilly high temperatures in the upper 30s. Overnight lows will take a dive dipping into the 20s into the first few days of 2024.

The first days of 2024 will remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds with seasonable temperatures as afternoon highs will be in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s.

The outlook going into the first half of January for the Ohio Valley region continues to bring seasonable temperatures but does bring slightly above normal precipitation - so with highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s, there could be a mix of rain and snow entering the middle of the month of January 2024.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.