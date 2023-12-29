Contests
Colder & Flurries Friday Afternoon

Snow showers possible before dawn Saturday morning.
First Alert Forecast Video Update
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A few flurries or light drizzle Friday morning, but roads just damp.

A colder pattern sets up for the weekend, with highs on Friday afternoon near 39 degrees. Expects light showers off-and-on through the day. We could see some light snow overnight into Saturday morning, with just a isolated slick spot-on a less traveled roadway or a bridge first thing early Saturday morning.

Saturday will be cloudy with temperatures in the low 40′s.

New Years Eve may see light showers during late afternoon then a light rain/snow mix during the evening. The precipitation is expected to be very light and temperatures warm enough so no big problems will develop for New Year’s Eve plans.

New Years Day feature a small chance for a stray shower but most of the day should be dry. Highs will remain in the upper 30s and low 40s. Overnight lows will take a dive dipping into the 20s for the weekend and into the first several days of 2024.

The next 14 days look to have near normal average temperatures and slightly less than normal precipitation.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

