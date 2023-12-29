Disappointment, relief: Lawmakers react to DeWine vetoing transgender healthcare, sports bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Reactions of support and disappointment came fast following Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s announcement that he vetoed House Bill 68.

The passing of the bill would have banned healthcare professionals from providing gender-affirming care to transgender minors and banned transgender females from participating in girls’ athletics.

Among those disappointed in Gov. DeWine’s actions is Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens.

“It is disappointing that the Governor vetoed House Bill 68, the SAFE Act and Save Women’s Sports,” Speaker Stephens said, according to our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. “The bill sponsors, and The House, have dedicated nearly three years to get the bill right — to empower parents and protect children. It was passed by veto-proof majorities in each chamber. We will certainly discuss as a caucus and take the appropriate next steps.”

State Rep. Jean Schmidt (R-Loveland) expressed disappointment in the governor’s decision.

“I’m very disappointed in Governor DeWine’s decision to veto HB 68,” Rep. Schmidt said. “I look forward to working with leadership to address the issue of overriding the veto.”

As Rep. Schmidt mentioned, the veto can be overridden by state lawmakers.

The decision to veto HB 68 is largely supported by Ohio House Democrats.

State Rep. Cecil Thomas (D-Cincinnati) said:

“My initial thought is the Governor used sound reasoning by leaving decisions of this nature between the parents, the child and the doctor. Government’s involvement should be very limited and on a case-by-case basis.”

State Rep. Jessica E. Miranda (D-Forest Park) said the veto of the “discriminatory” bill signals a sign of support for Ohio’s LGBTQ+ children.

“HB 68 was a harmful and hateful bill that didn’t trust parents to know their own children and make the best decisions for them,” said Rep. Miranda. “I am so relieved that HB 68 has been vetoed and that parents have the right to make the necessary decisions for their children. Today is a good day for Ohio; it is a good day for the LGBTQ+ community, and for all parents who love and know their children. I want every family to know that I see you, and I hear you. You are loved, and you will always be welcome, here, in Ohio.”

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose called on the state legislature to override the veto.

I am disappointed that Governor DeWine vetoed HB68.



This is very simple. We have a duty to protect safety and fair competition for female athletes and to protect children from being subjected to permanent life-altering medical procedures before the age of 18.



The state… — Frank LaRose (@FrankLaRose) December 29, 2023

Read more about HB 68 and Gov. DeWine’s decision here.

