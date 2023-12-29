Contests
Dolly Parton surprises terminally ill fan with personal phone call and message

A terminally ill fan hoped to meet Dolly Parton and she surprised him with a call. (Source: LeGrand Gold & Alice Wills Gold/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OREM, Utah (Gray News) - Dolly Parton recently surprised a terminally ill fan who wanted to meet the iconic singer with a personal call.

According to The Washington Post, LeGrand Gold learned that his stage four colon cancer had become terminal, and he was worried he might not complete all his bucket list items.

About a year ago, Gold wrote on a napkin 11 tasks he wanted to accomplish.

He figured one of them, meeting Parton, would be impossible.

But after Gold’s wife, Alice, posted his wish online, Gold received a call from Parton this week while at his Utah home.

Gold, 48, was reportedly shocked to hear the voice of one of his favorite musicians.

According to reports, the two spoke for about four minutes with Parton changing the lyrics of “I Will Always Love You” to “I will always love LG,” using his nickname.

Gold is expected to live two to 12 more months, The Washington Post reports.

He shared that Parton’s call “meant a lot.”

