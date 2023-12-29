Driver arrested in fatal crash on I-75 in September

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A driver is under arrest on charges she caused a crash nearly four months ago on Interstate 75 that killed a 32-year-old North College Hill man.

Tekayia Bridges, 21, is held at the Hamilton County jail on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.

She was indicted on Dec. 7 but not arrested and booked into the jail until this week: around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, which was Christmas night.

Her bond was set earlier this week at $250,000 cash but that could change when she makes her first court appearance at 8:30 a.m. Friday in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court.

The hit-skip crash happened in the northbound lanes near the Harrison Avenue exit around 1 a.m. Sept. 3.

Cincinnati police closed the highway for more than seven hours while they responded and then investigated.

Karlton M. Kincaid, 32, of North College Hill, died in a hit-skip crash that injured two other people on northbound Interstate 75 near the Harrison Avenue exit early Sept. 3, according to Cincinnati police and the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. (FOX19 NOW)

One person was killed and two others were hurt, all from the same vehicle, a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro that was involved in a collision with a dark-colored Infiniti, unknown model and license plate, that left the scene, according to police.

The Camaro’s backseat passenger, Karlton M. Kincaid, was ejected from the backseat and pronounced dead at the scene, police and coroner’s officials have said.

He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

The Camaro’s driver and a second passenger, both 20-year-old women, were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said at the time.

Excessive speed appears to be a factor in the crash, according to a September police news release.

Impairment as a factor also was investigated.

