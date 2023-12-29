Family of couple killed in DUI crash urge people not to drink and drive

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - The family of a Northern Kentucky couple killed in a crash is asking people not to drink and drive ahead of the New Year’s holiday.

Ella and Dave McNay were killed in a crash with a drunk driver in 2015. Virginia Reed, Ella’s stepmother, said the couple were killed on New Year’s Eve while driving on State Route 17.

“We couldn’t identify her body because of the damage done to her,” Reed said. “It was so bad that we had to tell the coroner where she had tattoos.”

Mark Huffman pleaded guilty to murder. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Prosecutors say his blood alcohol level was almost three times the legal limit at the time of the crash. According to court documents, a witness tried to stop him from driving.

Reed said Huffman took responsibility for his actions by pleading guilty.

“We can’t go on holding the grudge,” Reed said. “We can’t go on being filled with this evil, this hate. We have to let it go.”

Kentucky State Police say six people were killed statewide in traffic fatalities over the New Year’s holiday in 2022. Four of those crashes involved alcohol. In Ohio, there were 60 alcohol-related crashes.

“It could be your mother, your brother, your sister, your cousin - it could be anybody,” Reed said.

Maysville has partnered with a taxi company to give free rides on New Year’s Eve. Officials told FOX19 they encourage anyone going out to call a taxi or take an Uber.

