Fatal crash closes State Route 32 in Clermont County

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A fatal crash has closed State Route 32 at Olive Branch-Stone Lick Road in Clermont County.

At least one person was killed in the three-vehicle crash, according to the Clermont County Coroner’s Office.

Police said they didn’t know when the road would re-open.

