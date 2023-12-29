Fatal crash closes State Route 32 in Clermont County

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A fatal crash has closed State Route 32 at Olive Branch-Stone Lick Road in Clermont County.

At least one person was killed in the three-vehicle crash, according to the Clermont County Coroner’s Office.

Police said they didn’t know when the road would re-open.

