‘Happy Zoo Year’ celebration returns to Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens is hosting its annual kid-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration this weekend.

On Sunday, December 31, families can ring in the new year early at the Zoo’s 15th Annual Happy Zoo Year.

“Happy Zoo Year is great for families that want to ring in the New Year a little earlier than midnight,” said Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard. “It’s a great opportunity to enjoy PNC Festival of Lights for the first, second, or third time this season, especially if you’re a Zoo member.”

The Zoo will count down to the New Year at 8 p.m. so that the kiddos don’t miss the opportunity to say goodbye to 2023.

Guests can enjoy the Zoo’s main attraction, the PNC Festival of Lights, as well as performances by the Cincinnati Circus, and play LED cornhole and other outdoor games in the Vine Street Village. This year’s celebration also has fun giveaways for children.

Before arriving you can download the CUE app to interact with the light show.

To visit the indoor habitats or view the animals, guests should arrive earlier in the day.

The celebration takes place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, visit cincinnatizoo.org.

