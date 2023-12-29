Ja’Marr Chase remains uncertain for Sunday’s game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is questionable for Sunday’s game in Kansas City, according to Friday’s injury report.

Chase has been dealing with a shoulder injury that he suffered on Dec. 16 in the game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The injury kept him out of last week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which the Bengals lost.

There has been uncertainty surrounding Chase’s availability for the Chiefs game all week long.

On Tuesday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said the team will see how the week goes before determining if Chase will play.

The Bengals head coach said having the star wide receiver back for the game against the Kansas City Chiefs “would be big,” but they will see how he progresses through the week.

Chase himself said Thursday he won’t know if he will be able to play until “hours before the game.”

Ja’Marr Chase said he’s still taking things day-to-day.



The good news for the Bengals on the injury front is that cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt is back on the active roster. He had been on the injured/reserved list since Dec. 4 with an ankle injury.

Cincinnati (8-7) is clinging to its playoff hopes following Saturday’s 34-11 loss to the Steelers (8-7).

Currently, the Bengals have a 24% chance of making the playoffs, according to NFL.com. A victory on Sunday would increase their playoff chances to 56%.

The Bengals’ season ended last year in Kansas City with a loss in the AFC Championship game.

A loss this week could all but end their season once again in Kansas City.

If they lose, Cincinnati will only have an 8% chance to make the playoffs heading into the final week of the regular season.

Both the Bengals and Chiefs head into Sunday’s pivotal game coming off a loss.

Sunday’s game in Kansas City starts at 4:25 p.m.

