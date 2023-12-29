K-9 ‘Tango’ helps Forest Park police apprehend teen suspect in wild police chase

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - Two suspects including a 17-year-old male are under arrest but one suspect remains at large after a wild early morning chase in western Hamilton County, police records show.

It all started just after 2 a.m. Friday when a Forest Park police officer began pursuing a black Nissan Altima without a license plate because it refused to stop and was speeding in the area of Waycross and Winton roads, the report states.

The officer lost sight of the vehicle as it continued to travel at a high rate of speed southbound on Winton Road into neighboring Greenhills.

Shortly after, Greenhills police came over the county police radio saying they spotted the Altima traveling left of center, almost striking an officer’s vehicle on Ingram Road near Winton Road, according to the report.

The Greenhills officer turned around and began following the vehicle back onto northbound Winton.

Forest Park police stayed at the intersection of West Sharon and Winton roads.

At that point, they clocked the Altima speeding 80 mph and began following the vehicle again, down Winton to Waycross.

They called out their location on the radio and another officer scrambled to get into place in time to throw down stop-sticks on Winton just north of Waycross.

The devices struck the Altima’s front left tire, but the car kept going so police stayed it east onto Kemper Meadow Drive to Holderness Lane.

The vehicle stopped on Harrogate Court before taking off again and then turned right onto Halesworth Drive, almost hitting a police cruiser traveling in the opposing lane, the report shows.

The Altima drove up to the left of the cruiser and then past it, turning right onto Holgate Drive to Kemper Meadow Lane and then back to Winton Road.

“At this time I could not continue in the pursuit,” the officer wrote in the report, “due to my cruiser receiving flat tires after also being struck by the prior deployed stop sticks.”

Multiple other officers stayed with the chase west on Kemper Meadow Drive to Norbourne Drive.

The Altima returned to Kemper Road and then took Hamilton Avenue to Interstate 275 to southbound Ohio 4.

The vehicle finally stopped at 2:21 a.m., back in Forest Park at Southland Greens Apartments on Southland Road.

All three suspects bailed from the car, police say.

Two ran off but an officer managed to grab the 17-year-old male who came out of the driver’s seat, the police report shows.

“I began to give the suspect commands to get on the ground (but) he refused. He continued to try and push me away as I had him pinned against another vehicle,” the officer wrote.

“I called K9 Tango to my aid to help me with the resistant subject. As K9 Tango was arriving, me and the subject went to the ground. Tango then grabbed the subject by his shoulder-length dreadlocks.

“Springfield Township Officer Zoellner took the subject into custody as I was removing K9 Tango from the bite,” the report says.

The 17-year-old, who lives in Forest Park, “admitted to fleeing because he said he was scared and thought we had guns.”

The teen had a small scratch on his right shoulder blade but no puncture wounds since Tango only grabbed him by his hair, according to the report.

Thomy Rodriguez (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

Meanwhile, the other two suspects fled north toward Rose Lane, where the Altima was registered to an address in the 11000 block.

That’s where police found Thomy Rodriguez, 18. He told them he was the driver of the vehicle involved in the pursuit, according to the report.

Rodriguez was transported back to the scene, read his Miranda rights and then told police he fled “because he believed it was against the law for the police to vehicle chase,” the report states.

He also indicated he was “clowning around having the cops chase him.”

Police were unable to find the third suspect, who remains at large.

The teen was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center to be checked out as a precaution because the K-9 apprehended him.

Once he was released from the hospital, he was transported to Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with a curfew violation, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest, all misdemeanors.

His name was not released.

Rodriquez was taken to Hamilton County Justice Center and booked in on a felony charge of failure to comply and a misdemeanor count of obstructing official business.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Saturday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.