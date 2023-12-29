Looking back at Tri-State weather events from 2023

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - January had tornadoes and heavy snow, flooding in March, near-record heat in August, and snow on Halloween.

January started warm and wet with highs in the 50s and 60s. On Jan. 12, a tornado tore through parts of Grant County near Williamstown. The roof of a home was damaged along with a warehouse nearby.

While the Bengals were playing the Bills in Buffalo on Jan. 22, it sure looked like Buffalo here in Cincinnati. 5.6″ of snow fell through the morning hours creating snow-covered roads and some pretty impressive snowmen too.

At the end of February, an EF-1 tornado near Middletown damaged several homes, barns and outbuildings. Many trees were damaged too.

Other parts of Butler County had damage including Wayne Township.

Early March featured much of the same including multiple tornadoes and numerous wind reports just three days into the month. A tornado was confirmed in Highland County and Ross County. Several viewers were able to capture that twister as it formed.

A church in Hillsboro was severely damaged with the roof almost completely gone, a barn was nearly flattened, and debris was tossed around in many people’s yards.

A couple of weeks later, we measured 1.70″ of rain at CVG with higher amounts locally causing some flooding.

In July, heavy rain caused flooding in Indiana. A cabin near Wolf Creek in Brookville was swept away leaving one person dead and another missing. In that area, it’s estimated almost six inches of rain fell in a short amount of time.

August was hot and dry. We had the third-highest heat index since 1948. It felt like 112 degrees on the afternoon of Aug. 25 with an actual temperature of 94 degrees.

Our first dose of snow this year was on Halloween when flurries provided quite the trick for people hoping to enjoy going door-to-door in their costumes. It was also the coldest day of the month with a low of 25.

So far, the winter has been relatively mild. We did see a quick burst of snow on Dec. 18 limiting visibility with blowing snow too. However, most areas measured less than an inch of snow.

Given our El Nino pattern continuing to strengthen, it is still possible and likely to experience several winter weather events that will bring bitter cold and snow in the next few months.

As always, the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team will have you covered.

