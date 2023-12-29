Man assaulted, seriously hurt baby: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old man is accused of assaulting and seriously hurting a baby who is only a few months old, court records show.

Thaddeus Thomas is scheduled for an 8:30 a.m. arraignment Friday on two counts of felonious assault and four counts of endangering children.

Thomas was charged after police determined he “knowingly caused serious physical harm” to the infant on Oct. 1 while he “had control of” the victim, who was born in July, according to other court documents.

He was arrested and charged on Dec. 6 and then indicted on Dec. 16.

Further details about the case were not immediately available Friday morning.

Thomas is held at the Hamilton County jail on a mostly cash $170,000 bond but that amount may change during his common pleas court arraignment.

