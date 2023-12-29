Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Food from the Heart

Man assaulted, seriously hurt baby: court docs

Thaddeus Thomas
Thaddeus Thomas(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old man is accused of assaulting and seriously hurting a baby who is only a few months old, court records show.

Thaddeus Thomas is scheduled for an 8:30 a.m. arraignment Friday on two counts of felonious assault and four counts of endangering children.

Thomas was charged after police determined he “knowingly caused serious physical harm” to the infant on Oct. 1 while he “had control of” the victim, who was born in July, according to other court documents.

He was arrested and charged on Dec. 6 and then indicted on Dec. 16.

Further details about the case were not immediately available Friday morning.

Thomas is held at the Hamilton County jail on a mostly cash $170,000 bond but that amount may change during his common pleas court arraignment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after multi-vehicle crash in Clermont County
One person killed in 3 car crash in Clermont County
In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath...
3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.
Zackary Jones, 34.
Kentucky man arrested after missing teen found inside hidden trap door
Luis England (left) and Julius Davis (right).
2 arrested in armed kidnapping, vehicle robbery in Hartwell
A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Northern Kentucky early Thursday, police...
Pedestrian fatally struck by car in NKY

Latest News

Tekayia Bridges
Driver arrested in fatal crash on I-75 in September
First Alert Forecast Video Update
Frank's First Alert Forecast
Police Lights Generic
Two people shot in Cincinnati, police say
Family of couple killed in DUI crash urge people not to drink and drive
Family of couple killed in DUI crash urge people not to drink and drive