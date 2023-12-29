Man ‘recklessly abused’ girlfriend’s 4-month-old baby: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 23-year-old man is accused of hitting a 4-month-old baby’s head against the door at an apartment, seriously harming his girlfriend’s infant, according to Hamilton County prosecutors and court records.

Prosecutors told FOX19 NOW earlier this month the child was taken to the hospital where doctors found a significant brain hemorrhage. The baby’s condition has not been released.

Cincinnati police arrested Omari Battle of Winton Hills on Dec. 7 and he was indicted on Dec. 15 on charges of felonious assault and endangering children.

The offenses occurred on Nov. 28 at his residence in the 600 block of Dutch Colony Drive, according to his criminal complaint.

Battle is described in court records as the “guardian - a person having custody of a child under 18 years of age.”

His indictment lists the offense date as Nov. 29 and says he “recklessly abused” the baby.

He is held at the Hamilton County jail on a $500,000 bond.

