Man shook, seriously hurt baby: court docs

Thaddeus Thomas
Thaddeus Thomas(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old man is accused of shaking and seriously hurting a baby who is only a few months old, court records show.

Thaddeus Thomas is held at the Hamilton County jail on counts of felonious assault and four counts of endangering children.

He was arrested and charged on Dec. 6 and then indicted on Dec. 16.

Cincinnati police took Thomas into custody after determining he was the baby’s guardian and “caused serious physical harm” to the infant in October. The baby was born in July, according to his criminal complaint.

Thomas also gave a “statement that he shook (the baby)causing serious physical harm, the court record shows.

Thomas’ bond is set at $170,000.

The case returns to Hamilton County Common Pleas Court at 9 a.m. on January 12.

