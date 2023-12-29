Contests
Milestone achievements, compassion & Who Dey: 2023′s top Facebook stories

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The end of the year is not complete without a look back at the stories that FOX19 NOW Facebook followers enjoyed the most.

Most of the stories in the top 10 list for 2023 have some common characteristics.

Milestone achievements, acts of kindness and compassion and a little Who Dey all make up the list of stories our followers found joyful.

Check out the top 10 stories from the FOX19 NOW Facebook page below.

No. 1) Ohio school crossing guard honored for 50 years of service

No. 2) UPS driver making last delivery after 50 years on the road

No. 3) Teen accepted to 40-plus colleges, offered $1.6 million in scholarships

No. 4) Jeff Ruby caters free dinner for Damar Hamlin’s family

No. 5) Paralyzed student walks across graduation stage with help from robotic exoskeleton

No. 6) Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high

No. 7) Kentucky deputies find deer in labor and distress, help deliver twin fawns

No. 8) Students raise more than $230,000 so 80-year-old janitor can retire

No. 9) A.J. Green signs signs 1-day contract to officially retire a Bengal

No. 10) Teen gifted new bike after walking 6 miles to graduation; family receives minivan

Be sure to follow and like the FOX19 NOW Facebook page so you can join the conversation and share the stories that will stand out in the year to come.

