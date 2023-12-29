Ohio AG Yost reflects on 2023, what’s ahead for 2024

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It was a busy year for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. From a toxic train derailment to the legalization of marijuana, protection of abortion rights, and much more.

Yost talked about those topics as he reflected on 2023 during an interview with FOX19 NOW.

When asked what he considers his biggest win of the last 12 months, he says it’s the continued training and funding of Ohio’s 31,000 cops.

“Well, ya never get as far as ya want to,” Yost explained. “My goal was to have police training funded on an ongoing basis. We got the next two years; We still have to get that in concrete for future years, future generations.”

While police training and funding will continue to be a priority in the new year, that is not the only item on Yost’s agenda.

Following the toxic train derailment in East Palestine in February, Yost filed a 58-count federal lawsuit against Norfolk Southern. The lawsuit accused the company of “recklessly endangering” both the health of area residents and Ohio’s natural resources.

“They’ve put a lot of money into the community and the clean up, as they should,” Yost said. “The lawsuit itself has kind of been dragging through these legal technicalities. I’m hopeful that in the first quarter, we’re going to see that pickup and move forward.”

In addition to the lawsuit, Yost said he would like to see some sort of endowment in place for the people of East Palestine as the long-term impacts are still unknown.

Another focus the attorney general had this year was gun violence and gun laws.

In December, Cincinnati City Council passed two new gun laws.

The first requires gun owners to immediately report lost and stolen firearms.

The second requires legal gun owners to pay a $200 processing fee to acquire their missing or stolen firearm from the Cincinnati Police Department.

Yost has been outspoken against and has taken action to try to stop gun legislation at the local level.

“The state has passed a law that has statewide application,” Yost explained. “It’s so that the gun laws are the same wherever you go. If every city is free to do it, to pass their own laws, you could be perfectly legal in Anderson Township. Cross over a line into Cincinnati and suddenly what was perfectly legal becomes perfectly illegal.”

After the passing of Issue 2 in November, which made recreational marijuana legal in the state, several local communities worked to pass ordinances regarding weed.

Yost says that’s not the same thing and that there should be a blanket law for marijuana as there is for guns.

“Well, of course, there are no federal constitutional rights to smoke pot,” he said. “There is a federal right to keep and bear arms. So I’m not sure we have apples to apples here.”

Yost says he expects to see challenges to the patchwork of legislation being passed by municipalities across the state regarding marijuana.

As for what else he anticipates in 2024?

“All I can tell you is that it’s going to be a target-rich environment,” Yost stated. “We’re solving problems until both boots are dirty.”

Yost has served as Ohio’s attorney general since 2019.

His second term will end in 2026.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.