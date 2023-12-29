Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoes transgender healthcare, sports bill

This is a breaking news story. We will update this story soon.

COLUMBUS (WXIX) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed House Bill 68 on Friday, a piece of legislation that would have banned healthcare professionals from providing gender-affirming care to transgender minors and ban transgender females from playing girls’ sports if it passed

Known by its supporters as the SAFE Act and the Save Women’s Sports Act, H.B. 68 was given to Gov. DeWine on Dec. 18 where he had 10 days (excluding Sundays) to decide on a bill that could affect Ohio’s children and teens. The countdown began as soon as that bill hit the governor’s desk.

On Day 10, DeWine held a press conference announcing why he chose to veto the bill.

“Parents are making decisions about the most precious thing in their life - their child,” Gov. DeWine said Friday. “None of us should underestimate the difficulty [...] of making those decisions. These are decisions that should be made by parents and doctors advising them.”

Gov. DeWine has spoken out against transgender athlete bills in the past. In June of 2021, he released a statement against Senate Bill 187, an act that would not only allow college athletes to profit from their name, image, likeness (NIL) but would also ban transgender girls and women from participating in female sports.

“This issue is best addressed outside of government, through individual sports leagues and athletic associations, including the Ohio High School Athletic Association, who can tailor policies to meet the needs of their member athletes and member institutions,” DeWine said two years ago.

Sticking with his 2021 opinion, DeWine made his stance very clear for Ohioans today.

