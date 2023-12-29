Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Food from the Heart

Ohio’s first pediatric flu death reported in Clermont County

Health officials say flu numbers continue to climb in Ohio.
Health officials say flu numbers continue to climb in Ohio.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT COUNTY (WXIX) - The Ohio Department of Health reported the season’s first flu-associated pediatric death on Friday.

A nine-year-old Clermont County girl’s death is currently being investigated by Clermont County Public Health, according to a release from ODH.

“If you haven’t gotten a flu vaccine, now is a good time,” said ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff. “We are in the heart of flu season, and a vaccine may help prevent you or your loved ones from contracting a serious case of the disease.”

The state’s health officials say that since early December, flu activity has been on the rise and is increasing.

ODH recommends doing the following to help prevent the spread of the flu:

  • Wash your hands frequently
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Cover your coughs and sneezes with tissues or sneeze into your elbow
  • Stay home when you’re sick
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

According to ODH, there are typically between one and six pediatric flu-related deaths reported in Ohio every year.

For more information about flu and flu activity in Ohio, visit flu.ohio.gov.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after multi-vehicle crash in Clermont County
One person killed in 3 car crash in Clermont County
In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath...
3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.
Zackary Jones, 34.
Kentucky man arrested after missing teen found inside hidden trap door
Luis England (left) and Julius Davis (right).
2 arrested in armed kidnapping, vehicle robbery in Hartwell
A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Northern Kentucky early Thursday, police...
Pedestrian fatally struck by car in NKY

Latest News

Omari Battle
Man ‘recklessly abused’ girlfriend’s 4-month-old baby: court docs
Preble County Deputy Joshua Hamilton, who died Monday in a head-on crash, joined the sheriff’s...
Video from deputy’s cruiser gives insight into double-fatal crash investigation
Debra meets Dixie
Surprise! Tell City senior who loves horses gets special visit from ‘Dixie’
The crash happened on Wednesday.
68-year-old woman dies after crash at Hamilton restaurant