Ohio’s first pediatric flu death reported in Clermont County

CLERMONT COUNTY (WXIX) - The Ohio Department of Health reported the season’s first flu-associated pediatric death on Friday.

A nine-year-old Clermont County girl’s death is currently being investigated by Clermont County Public Health, according to a release from ODH.

“If you haven’t gotten a flu vaccine, now is a good time,” said ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff. “We are in the heart of flu season, and a vaccine may help prevent you or your loved ones from contracting a serious case of the disease.”

The state’s health officials say that since early December, flu activity has been on the rise and is increasing.

ODH recommends doing the following to help prevent the spread of the flu:

Wash your hands frequently

Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Cover your coughs and sneezes with tissues or sneeze into your elbow

Stay home when you’re sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

According to ODH, there are typically between one and six pediatric flu-related deaths reported in Ohio every year.

For more information about flu and flu activity in Ohio, visit flu.ohio.gov.

