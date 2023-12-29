Repeat OVI offender arrested in West Chester crash

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A repeat OVI offender is under arrest after running a red light in West Chester and causing a crash that sent her and another driver to the hospital, police records show.

It happened at the intersection of Cox Road and VOA Park Drive at 8:14 p.m. Thursday, according to a copy of the crash report.

Shannon McKinney, 52, of Liberty Township, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs (and refusing to submit to a test to measure her level of intoxication) and driving under suspension for a prior OVI.

She also was cited for running the red light.

Police checked the box for “alcohol” on the portion of the crash report that asks them to indicate if alcohol or drugs were suspected.

McKinney was behind the wheel of a white 2019 GMC Acadia traveling eastbound on W. VOA Park Drive when she ran a red light, according to the crash report.

Another SUV, a white, 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee, was heading south on Cox Road with a green light and struck the GMC’s driver-side door.

McKinney and the driver of the Jeep, Nawal Riyad Abou Shlih, 32, of Dayton, were both transported to the hospital with minor injuries, the report shows.

