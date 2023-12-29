Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Food from the Heart

Repeat OVI offender arrested in West Chester crash

A repeat OVI offender is under arrest after running a red light in West Chester and causing a...
A repeat OVI offender is under arrest after running a red light in West Chester and causing a crash that sent her and another driver to the hospital, police records show.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A repeat OVI offender is under arrest after running a red light in West Chester and causing a crash that sent her and another driver to the hospital, police records show.

It happened at the intersection of Cox Road and VOA Park Drive at 8:14 p.m. Thursday, according to a copy of the crash report.

Shannon McKinney, 52, of Liberty Township, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs (and refusing to submit to a test to measure her level of intoxication) and driving under suspension for a prior OVI.

She also was cited for running the red light.

Police checked the box for “alcohol” on the portion of the crash report that asks them to indicate if alcohol or drugs were suspected.

McKinney was behind the wheel of a white 2019 GMC Acadia traveling eastbound on W. VOA Park Drive when she ran a red light, according to the crash report.

Another SUV, a white, 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee, was heading south on Cox Road with a green light and struck the GMC’s driver-side door.

McKinney and the driver of the Jeep, Nawal Riyad Abou Shlih, 32, of Dayton, were both transported to the hospital with minor injuries, the report shows.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after multi-vehicle crash in Clermont County
One person killed in 3 car crash in Clermont County
In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath...
3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.
Zackary Jones, 34.
Kentucky man arrested after missing teen found inside hidden trap door
Luis England (left) and Julius Davis (right).
2 arrested in armed kidnapping, vehicle robbery in Hartwell
A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Northern Kentucky early Thursday, police...
Pedestrian fatally struck by car in NKY

Latest News

The state health department said the current flu activity is high.
Tri-State 9-year-old’s death is Ohio’s first flu-associated pediatric death of flu season
Cincinnati Zoo is hosting its annual Happy Zoo Year celebration Sunday, Dec 31 from 5 p.m. to...
‘Happy Zoo Year’ celebration returns to Cincinnati Zoo
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during a news conference, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in Columbus,...
Disappointment, relief: Lawmakers react to DeWine vetoing transgender healthcare, sports bill
Check out the top 10 stories from the FOX19 NOW Facebook.
Milestone achievements, compassion & Who Dey: 2023′s top Facebook stories