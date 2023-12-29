Tri-State 9-year-old’s death is Ohio’s first flu-associated pediatric death of flu season

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 9-year-old girl from Clermont County is Ohio’s first flu-associated pediatric death of the 2023-24 flu season, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Her death is being investigated by the Clermont County Public Health, ODH said.

While flu activity normally peaks between December and February, Ohio has seen an increase in flu activity since early December, ODH explained.

The state health department said the current flu activity is high.

“If you haven’t gotten a flu vaccine, now is a good time,” said ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff, M.D., MBA. “We are in the heart of flu season, and a vaccine may help prevent you or your loved ones from contracting a serious case of the disease.”

Ohio generally reports between one and six influenza-associated pediatric deaths each year, according to ODH.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.