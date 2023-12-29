Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Food from the Heart

Two people shot in Cincinnati, police say

Police Lights Generic
Police Lights Generic(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot Thursday on Queen City Avenue, police say.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 2000 block of Queen City Avenue.

One person was treated by emergency crews at the scene and taken to a hospital. Another was taken to a hospital by a third party. No arrests were made.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath...
3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.
Broadcaster Cris Collinsworth looks on before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh...
Cris Collinsworth: ‘A lot of backup quarterbacks are fat (because) they don’t do anything’
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is permanently closing its Tri-County Mall location on the corner...
Restaurant chain closing Tri-County Mall location after 15 years
Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District Fire Chief Robert Wysong
Longtime fire chief dies after Christmas Eve medical emergency
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison

Latest News

Family of couple killed in DUI crash urge people not to drink and drive
Family of couple killed in DUI crash urge people not to drink and drive
One dead after multi-vehicle crash in Clermont County
One person killed in 3 car crash in Clermont County
Tri-State dad says hearing aids have given him the best gift of all
Tri-State dad says hearing aids have given him the best gift of all
A smelly situation from a raw sewage plant in Northern Kentucky has many residents looking for...
What’s that smell? Residents report foul odor in NKY