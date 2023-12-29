Two people shot in Cincinnati, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot Thursday on Queen City Avenue, police say.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 2000 block of Queen City Avenue.

One person was treated by emergency crews at the scene and taken to a hospital. Another was taken to a hospital by a third party. No arrests were made.

