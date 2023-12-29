Video from deputy’s cruiser gives insight into double-fatal crash investigation

Video from previous coverage.

GRATIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Video evidence from a Preble County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s cruiser has provided more information into a mid-December double-fatal crash.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on Dec. 18, Deputy Joshua Hamilton was driving north on State Route 503 when a vehicle that appeared to be speeding passed him, the sheriff’s office said after looking at the video from the deputy’s cruiser.

The driver of the vehicle was previously identified by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office as 36-year-old Michael Gayheart

Deputy Hamilton turned around in someone’s driveway and tried to catch up with the vehicle.

About a minute later, Hamilton’s cruiser went left of center as he went around a curve north of Ray Road, which is where the fatal crash happened, the sheriff’s office explained Friday.

Gayhart died at the scene. Hamilton was taken to the Kettering Health ER Campus in Eaton, where he died, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash remains under investigation.

