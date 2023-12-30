Countdown begins: Indianapolis prepares for total solar eclipse 100 Days in advance

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WXIX) -Saturday marks 100 days until the total solar eclipse is visible in some parts of the country, and the city of Indianapolis is gearing up for the event as viewers will be able to see it in totality.

The city of Indianapolis estimates about 100,000 people will travel to the capital city to see the totality on Monday, April 8.

“So we are the crossroads of America. You know, if Ohio families have relatives that are in Kentucky, Illinois, Michigan, this is a great centralized location to meet up with family for this, you know, massive phenomenon,” Visit Indy Senior Communications Manager Clare Clark said.

City-wide events will be going on throughout that weekend, like the Lunacy Solar Eclipse Festival. Visitors can go to the White River State Park and watch the total solar eclipse.

“Indianapolis is known for hosting huge events, and so we go all in. We are having everything activated from our larger attractions in the city, like the Children’s Museum, the Motor Speedway, and the Indiana State Museum. Then also, restaurants are getting on board. This is not just, you know, a ticketed event for people. We have about 10 restaurants, breweries, and bars that are doing Eclipse-themed cocktails for the week,” Clark said.

Clark mentioned that the number of Airbnb rentals in Indy for that weekend is 300% higher than last year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.