Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Food from the Heart

Endangered zebra born on Christmas Day at Arizona zoo

The baby girl was steady on her feet and nursing shortly after birth. (REID PARK ZOO)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An Arizona zoo got a special gift on Christmas Day.

A baby Grévy’s zebra was born!

Reid Park Zoo in Tucson says both the mom Anna and her newborn foal are doing well.

The baby girl was steady on her feet and nursing shortly after birth.
The baby girl was steady on her feet and nursing shortly after birth.(REID PARK ZOO)

The baby girl was steady on her feet and nursing shortly after birth.

Staff will be monitoring the pair closely in the coming weeks.

The Grévy’s zebra is the largest and most endangered species of zebra. Fewer than 2,000 remain in Africa today.

Details on a naming contest for the baby zebra will be announced on Reid Park Zoo’s social media in the coming days.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after multi-vehicle crash in Clermont County
One person killed in 3 car crash in Clermont County
Police Lights Generic
Two people shot in Cincinnati, police say
The crash happened on Wednesday.
68-year-old woman dies after crash at Hamilton restaurant
Tekayia Bridges
Driver arrested in fatal crash on I-75 in September
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoes transgender healthcare, sports bill

Latest News

The baby girl was steady on her feet and nursing shortly after birth. (REID PARK ZOO)
Endangered zebra born Christmas Day at Tucson zoo
Rain and snow possible at times this weekend
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip,...
Airstrikes hit camps in central Gaza as Biden administration approves new weapons sales to Israel
Aid officials say conditions in Gaza have only worsened after a U.N. Security Council call for...
Thousands swarm aid trucks in Gaza, desperate for food