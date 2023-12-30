Mason High School marching band to play in the 2024 Rose Parade on New Year’s Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The new year means new opportunities for a local high school marching band.

The William Mason High School marching band will perform at the 135th annual Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 1, New Year’s Day, per the band’s website. This will be the second time the ensemble, which includes roughly 250 students in grades 9-12, will participate in the parade after their first appearance in 2016.

“The Rose Parade is one of the most prestigious events for a marching band to perform in, and we are incredibly excited for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our students,” the band’s website states. “We are thankful for the legacy of our former band members and the current seniors who paved the way for us to be able to participate in such an amazing event. We are looking forward to our adventure ahead and are so proud of our students!”

The 5.5-mile Rose Parade, which features flower-decorated floats, equestrian units, bands and the Tournament of Roses, will be held in front of a crowd of over 700,000 people on Monday. The parade will also be televised nationally on multiple stations and platforms to roughly 50 million viewers.

Approximately 15 bands nationwide are selected annually through a rigorous application process that considers the band’s achievements, video submissions and director interviews.

Are you planning to cheer on the Mason High School Band from home? Here’s how you can watch the 2024 Rose Parade on television:

How to watch the 2024 Rose Parade

The parade will be broadcast on multiple TV stations, including ABC, NBC and Univision at 5 a.m. EST. The parade will also be available to stream on Christmas Plus, Fubo, Local Now, Pluto TV and YouTube.

