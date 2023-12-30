Questions about New Year’s safety after recent shootings in OTR

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - People say they have mixed feelings about going out in Over-the-Rhine on New Year’s Eve following recent shootings in the area.

“Unless it got out of hand I would 100% come down here,” said Taylor Farris.

Farris says this is her first New Year’s Eve weekend as a 21 year old so she’s excited about the celebration but says she’s heard about some of the violence in OTR.

“It’s kind of disappointing because you hear like your parents say like oh Downtown Cincinnati is the worst place you can go, but I do feel like it’s not as bad as what it’s made out to be,” Farris said. “There’s a lot of great things that happen down here and I think it’s a fun place that’s really coming up.”

According to data from the Cincinnati Police Department, violent crime across Cincinnati has been trending down since 2019.

In OTR however, CPD statistics show violent crime has stayed about the same since 2021.

“I think a lot of people are nervous about it and I get it. You have a wife and kids and kind of think is it worth venturing downtown to OTR where there’s been a lot of violence lately,” said one man in OTR.

He says the recent shootings like the one at CLUTCH that hospitalized two people on Christmas Eve and the deadly shooting on Republic Street on December 23 are making some of his friends think twice about visiting OTR.

“Big group of us were supposed to be coming down, but I think a few people decided to sit out tonight just from the stand point of all the shootings that have happened here recently, but try to avoid it as best you can but I feel like it’s comparable to being hit by a bus or something like that,” he said.

“It happens everywhere. I’m not going to let that stop me from enjoying my time down here,” Farris said.

Both people say they do stick around with groups of friends while in OTR, they park in well lit areas, and stay aware of their surroundings.

