Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Food from the Heart

Rain and snow mix will return Sunday

By Ashley Smith
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain and snow will taper off this afternoon with some slow clearing. High 41.

New Year’s Eve will start dry with clouds increasing. High 42. There is a chance for a light rain and snow mix yet again in the afternoon and evening hours. That mix will again be light and roads will be wet. The precipitation will taper off overnight giving way to a dry start to 2024.

Monday will be cooler with highs in the upper 30s. It will get cold in the overnight hours with lows in the 20s. Much of the week will feature quiet and dry conditions. High temperatures will also remain near normal which is near 40.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after multi-vehicle crash in Clermont County
One person killed in 3 car crash in Clermont County
Police Lights Generic
Two people shot in Cincinnati, police say
The crash happened on Wednesday.
68-year-old woman dies after crash at Hamilton restaurant
Tekayia Bridges
Driver arrested in fatal crash on I-75 in September
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoes transgender healthcare, sports bill

Latest News

Wet at times this weekend
Rain and snow possible at times this weekend
Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
Wet weather at times this weekend
Walking on the frozen Ohio River. Taken by Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer on Jan. 18, 1977.
Spotty, Light, Wet, Wintry Mix Tonight, Sunday Evening Too