Several people gather at Coney Island for second protest to keep theme park

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Several people gathered outside of Coney Island Saturday for the second time to keep Coney Island from closing.

On Dec. 14, Coney Island management announced they would be permanently closing by Dec. 31 following the conclusion of Coney Island’s Nights of Lights holiday event.

Coney Island has been around since 1886 with Sunlite Pool being added in 1925.

“There’s thousands of people who come here every year and hundreds if not thousands of people every single day and they need to be able to enjoy this the way that recent generations have been able to,” Protester Mike Hils said.

Coney Island said they are being sold to Music & Event Management Inc. (MEMI), a subsidiary of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO).

Taking the place of the historic Tri-State attraction will be a $118 million “one-of-a-kind entertainment campus,” the new owning groups said.

Some of the protesters are concerned about this new chapter for the community.

“The main thing that I’m concerned about today is that 90% of all of the families that come to Coney Island are not going to be able to afford tickets to go to a music venue like they plan on putting,” Protester Karen Lipscomb said.

“It can’t be all about the money all the time. You know, how many music venues do we need in Cincinnati? We already have enough,” Hils said.

It is unclear as to when the construction of the new venue will start.

