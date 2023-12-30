Contests
Sycamore Township family loses everything in Christmas Eve fire

By Simone Jameson
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Sycamore Township family is looking for a new place to live after fire destroyed their house on Christmas Eve.

Tim Pendergrass says they were out doing some last minute shopping when his stepdaughter’s dad called and told him about the fire at his childhood home on 7th Avenue.

“And so we rushed out, left everything in the store. We didn’t have a Christmas,” Pendergrass said.

Sycamore Township firefighters say the blaze broke out around 5 p.m.

“I was like, man, this has got to be a dream, this is not real. If it’s not burned, it’s contaminated from all the smoke,” said Pendergrass.

Pendergrass says he, his fiancé, and three children - ages 6, 3, and 2 - were staying at the house.

He says they moved back to Sycamore Township a few years ago to help his father who was battling Alzheimer’s. His father passed away last Thursday.

“I just really don’t know what to do right now, I’m kind of lost especially after you bury your dad, and then, this happens, you’re like, man, what else can go wrong?” Pendergrass said.

Pendergrass says his family has little to no income right now because he has a heart condition that makes it difficult for him to work.

“It’s took a toll. Even my kids are like, ‘When we are going home?’ and I’m like, we can’t go home. We’ve got to find another place,” Pendergrass said.

He says his family is quick to help others in need and never thought they’d be in this situation. Pendergrass says they didn’t have homeowner’s insurance.

“Puts a tear to my eye, but I’ve got to hold us together as a family. Do what I can, you know? It’s hard, and I don’t wish it on anybody,” he said.

Fire officials have not confirmed what caused the house to go up in flames but Pendergrass says he suspects it could have been electrical.

He says his family is getting help from the Red Cross and some local church leaders.

