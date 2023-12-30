Wet weather at times this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We will continue to see light rain and snow possible this morning. That snow will melt on contact with the relatively warm ground. Temperatures across the region are above freezing so roads will simply be wet. That light mix will end by early afternoon with a high of 41. There could even be some sunshine later today.

New Year’s Eve will start dry with clouds increasing. High 42. There is a chance for a light rain and snow mix yet again in the afternoon and evening hours. That mix will again be light and roads will be wet. The precipitation will taper off overnight giving way to a dry start to 2024.

Monday will be cooler with highs in the upper 30s. It will get cold in the overnight hours with lows in the 20s. Much of the week will feature quiet and dry conditions. High temperatures will also remain near normal which is near 40.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.