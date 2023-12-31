Contests
Few flurries to start 2024

Tracking some light snow flurries for New Year's Day morning followed by a mainly dry work...
By Ethan Emery
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A light rain/snow mix is expected this evening followed by light snow showers and snow flurries overnight.

The precipitation is expected to be very light and temperatures warm enough so no big problems will develop for New Year’s Eve plans. At most, a few wet sidewalks and roadways are possible.

New Years Day will be mostly cloudy skies and chilly high temperatures in the upper 30s. A few snow flurries will be possible on New Year’s Day; especially in the morning hours! Overnight lows will take a dive dipping into the 20s into the first few days of 2024.

The first days of 2024 will remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds with seasonable temperatures as afternoon highs will be in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s.

There will be a slim chance of rain/snow mix on Wednesday night into Thursday morning as well as Saturday evening into Sunday of next weekend; otherwise a dry extended forecast is expected.

The outlook going into the first half of January for the Ohio Valley region continues to bring seasonable temperatures but does bring slightly above normal precipitation - so with highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s, there could be a mix of rain and snow entering the middle of the month of January 2024.

