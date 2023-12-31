Contests
Ja’Marr Chase active to play Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates a touchdown in the first half...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates a touchdown in the first half during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Bengals Wide Reciever JaMarr Chase is expected to play at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, according to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Chase was been dealing with a shoulder injury that he suffered on Dec. 16 in the game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The injury kept him out of last week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which the Bengals lost.

In addition to Chase returning, cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt is back on the active roster. He had been on the injured/reserved list since Dec. 4 with an ankle injury.

Cincinnati (8-7) is clinging to its playoff hopes following Saturday’s 34-11 loss to the Steelers (8-7).

Currently, the Bengals have a 24% chance of making the playoffs, according to NFL.com. A victory on Sunday would increase their playoff chances to 56%.

