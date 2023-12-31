Contests
‘Light Up the Fair’ dazzles in Northern Kentucky

Light up the Fair dazzles in Northern Kentucky
By Candice Hare
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY (WXIX) - The Boone County Fairgrounds were abuzz on Saturday night as people of all ages admired the light displays at Light Up the Fair.

Organizers say that more than one million lights in the drive-through display are used to make holiday mainstays like stockings and toy soldiers twinkle in the night.

FOX19′s Candice Hare gives us a look at the excitement.

