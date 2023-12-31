‘Light Up the Fair’ dazzles in Northern Kentucky

BOONE COUNTY (WXIX) - The Boone County Fairgrounds were abuzz on Saturday night as people of all ages admired the light displays at Light Up the Fair.

Organizers say that more than one million lights in the drive-through display are used to make holiday mainstays like stockings and toy soldiers twinkle in the night.

FOX19′s Candice Hare gives us a look at the excitement.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.