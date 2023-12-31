Local realtor shares insight on Tri-State housing market ahead of the new year

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Despite the decrease in housing interest rates in the final week of 2023, a local realtor recommends that potential homebuyers thoroughly review their finances before making any major decisions for the upcoming year.

“What I saw ending last week coming into this week or end of the year was a 5.5%, which is FHA or Federal housing administration or FHA loan or conventional loans, which were at 6.6 which again, far less than the 7% and 8% we’ve been seeing,” according to Dannel Shepard, a realtor with the LAZO Group at Re/Max,

When buying a home in 2024, potential homebuyers must have their credit pulled by a lender, Shepard explains. This is because it will reveal any hidden defects the buyer might have on their credit profile.

“Those 5.8 to 6.5% interest rates, they may not be for you,” Shepard said. “Those are average rates, and what determines those rates for you are your debt to income—what do you have coming in versus the bills that you have coming out.”

Shepard advises potential homebuyers not to make any major purchases before attempting to buy a home, as it could negatively impact their credit score.

“If you’re not a cash buyer, they’re going to look at your ability to pay people back in a timely manner. Cars, jewelry, any major purchase, please do not do it until after you close,” Shepard explains.

Shepard says that speaking with an expert or realtor can help prospective homebuyers determine the best time to make a purchase.

