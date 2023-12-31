Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Food from the Heart

Police search for missing foreign exchange student from China

A search is on for a foreign exchange student from China who has gone missing in Utah. (Source: KSTU, RIVERDALE POLICE, CNN)
By Chris Arnold, KSTU via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 1:13 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERDALE, Utah (KSTU) – A search is on for a foreign exchange student from China who has gone missing in Utah.

Police received reports of a kidnapping on Thursday around 8:30 p.m., and now detectives are trying to find 17-year-old Kai Zhuang.

Officials at the high school Zhuang was attending reported the student was missing after they were contacted by his parents who live in China.

They told the school they received a photograph of their child which indicated he had been abducted and ransom was being requested.

The host family he was staying with in Riverdale, Utah told police they didn’t know the teen had gone missing, saying they had seen him the night before and had heard him in the early morning hours on Thursday.

“Kai has been listed under E-M-A, that stands for Endangered Missing Person Alert, we attempted to put out an Amber Alert but due to the circumstances, we were unable to put him out under the Amber Alert system, because you have to have an identified suspect to list under the Amber Alert,” Riverdale Police Chief Casey Warren said.

At this point, Warren said they do not believe Zhuang was forcefully taken from the host family’s home.

The police chief said his department has been working with the FBI, the US embassy in China and Chinese officials in trying to locate the teen.

Copyright 2023 KSTU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comedian Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration...
Dave Chappelle walks off stage after reportedly getting upset with fan using phone
Among the 600 cards in the tin were some of the most sought-after vintage baseball cards.
Man finds 600 of the rarest, century-old baseball cards in late father’s closet
Sycamore Township family loses everything in Christmas Eve fire
Sycamore Township family loses everything in Christmas Eve fire
The Sedgwick County Zoo announced that four of its elephants are pregnant. Staff members post...
Zoo announces 4 elephants are pregnant at the same time
A repeat OVI offender is under arrest after running a red light in West Chester and causing a...
Repeat OVI offender arrested in West Chester crash

Latest News

The dog sensed something was wrong when she looked out a window and quickly alerted her owner.
Hero dog alerts owner to fire across the street
The dog sensed something was wrong when she looked out a window and quickly alerted her owner.
Hero dog alerts owner to fire across the street
This is the sixth largest jackpot in lottery history.
Check your tickets! Winning numbers drawn for final Powerball jackpot of 2023
Light up the Fair dazzles in Northern Kentucky
‘Light Up the Fair’ dazzles in Northern Kentucky
Chandler Hughes has joined Mensa, a society for people with high IQs.
6-year-old joins Mensa, started reading when he was 1 year old