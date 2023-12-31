Recall Alert: Baby formula recalled for possible contamination and health risk

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Food & Drug Administration issued a recall alert Sunday after a batch of baby formula was possibly contaminated.

Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition voluntarily recalled some batches of nutramigen hypoallergenic infant formula powder, according to the FDA.

The FDA says the recall was made for possible contamination with cronobacter sakazakii, a bacteria.

Cronobacter can cause severe infections or meningitis, the FDA says.

Nutramigen in 12.6 and 19.8 oz containers was manufactured in June 2023 and distributed primarily in June, July, and August 2023.

The following recalled product batch codes and can size associated with each batch were distributed in the U.S.:

ZL3FHG (12.6 oz cans);

ZL3FMH (12.6 oz cans);

ZL3FPE (12.6 oz cans);

ZL3FQD (12.6 oz cans);

ZL3FRW (19.8 oz cans); and

ZL3FXJ (12.6 oz cans).

The products have a UPC Code of 300871239418 or 300871239456 and “Use By Date” of 1 January 1, 2025.

For questions, customers should call 866-534-9986. They can also email consumer.relations@rb.com.

