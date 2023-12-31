Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals WR, injures hamstring vs Kansas City Chiefs

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins suffered an apparent hamstring injury during Sunday’s NFL Week 17 game against the AFC rival Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Near the end of the first quarter, Higgins was on the bench with a heavy jacket on and no helmet. The Bengals announced Higgins was questionable to return.

“He just cannot stay healthy for any length of time,” CBS play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz said.

Higgins, in his fourth season with the Bengals, was playing in his 12th game of the season after missing several games earlier in the year with a rib injury he suffered against the Tennessee Titans.

