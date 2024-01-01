Person found dead near UC, police confirm

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after one person was found dead near the University of Cincinnati early Monday, police confirm.

The Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit is responding.

Police and fire units went to the rear of a property in the 600 block of Straight Street after a frantic mother called about her son shortly after 6 a.m.

Dispatchers told police there was a report of a possible shooting with someone’s “life status questionable,” according to initial emergency communication reports.

Straight Street is now closed in both directions until further notice.

Police confirmed earlier Monday to FOX19 NOW that officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area about 2:30 a.m. but no one was found shot at that time.

