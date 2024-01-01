Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Food from the Heart

18-year-old woman killed in New Year’s Eve shooting in Roselawn

Jakari Thompson
Jakari Thompson(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One 18-year-old is dead and another is under arrest in a shooting on New Year’s Eve in Roselawn, Cincinnati police announced Monday.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 7800 block of Dawn Road about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a police news release.

They found Hannah Leath-Smith suffering from a gunshot wound inside an apartment. Cincinnati Fire Department personnel pronounced her dead at the scene, the release states.

The Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit, with the assistance of District Four officers, arrested and Jakari Thompson with murder. He’s also charged with having weapons under disability.

Thompson was booked into the Hamilton County jail just before 2 a.m. Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog walker Josstin Lantadilla was out for a nighttime walk with two dalmatians, Deanna and...
2 Dalmatians fight off pack of 4 coyotes to protect their dog walker
Comedian Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration...
Dave Chappelle walks off stage after reportedly getting upset with fan using phone
FILE - An officer was killed after witnessing a crime at a gas station.
Officer shot and killed after witnessing a crime at Sheetz gas station
Just a few weeks ago, Cindy Mullins was living a pretty standard life as a wife, mom of two...
Kidney stone leads to mom needing all 4 limbs amputated: ‘I’m just so happy to be alive’
A local realtor shares tips on whether to buy a home in the upcoming year.
Local realtor shares insight on Tri-State housing market ahead of the new year

Latest News

Three people, including a child, were taken to hospitals with burns, and up to 20 residents...
3 rushed to hospitals with burns from apartment fire
What you need to know about housing interest rate changes
What you need to know about housing interest rate changes
Massive waves and surf surprises people on Ventura coastline in California
Massive waves and surf surprises people on Ventura coastline in California
How to keep your New Year's resolutions
How to keep your New Year's resolutions