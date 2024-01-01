18-year-old woman killed in New Year’s Eve shooting in Roselawn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One 18-year-old is dead and another is under arrest in a shooting on New Year’s Eve in Roselawn, Cincinnati police announced Monday.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 7800 block of Dawn Road about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a police news release.

They found Hannah Leath-Smith suffering from a gunshot wound inside an apartment. Cincinnati Fire Department personnel pronounced her dead at the scene, the release states.

The Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit, with the assistance of District Four officers, arrested and Jakari Thompson with murder. He’s also charged with having weapons under disability.

Thompson was booked into the Hamilton County jail just before 2 a.m. Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.