3 rushed to hospitals with burns from apartment fire

As many as 20 residents could be displaced in Colerain Township
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Tayler Davis
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:40 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Three people, including a child, were taken to hospitals with burns, and up to 20 residents could be displaced after a small fire broke out in a Colerain Township apartment building overnight, a fire official said.

It happened on West Galbraith Road around 3:15 a.m. New Year’s Day Monday, according to Batallion Chief Tim Beach.

Someone called 911 after they were unable to reach a woman in a second-story apartment with at least one child and a dog as smoke came from the unit, a Hamilton County dispatch supervisor confirms.

Firefighters pulled her and at least one child from the apartment shortly after they arrived, according to dispatch.

All three victims went to trauma centers with burns, Beach said.

Fire crews requested a second alarm to bring more crews to help them search the building to make sure all residents were located and safely evacuated. Green Township Fire Department responded.

The American Red Cross is responding to help the displaced residents with temporary housing and meals.

An investigation is underway into the cause.

A damage estimate is not yet available.

It’s also not clear if the dog was found.

