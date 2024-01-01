2 children, 1 adult taken to hospitals from two-alarm apartment fire

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two children and an adult were taken to hospitals, and up to 25 residents could be displaced after fire broke out in a Colerain Township apartment building overnight, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

The American Red Cross was just called to respond to the complex in the 2300 block of West Galbraith Road.

Flames broke out around 3:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day Monday.

A 911 caller reported the fire after they were unable to reach a woman in an apartment with at least one child and a dog as smoke came from the unit, dispatch confirms.

Firefighters pulled a woman and at least one child from the apartment shortly after they arrived.

The fire is now out but an investigation is underway into the cause.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

