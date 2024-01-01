Contests
2 children, 1 adult taken to hospitals from two-alarm apartment fire

Two children and one adult were taken to hospitals after a fire broke out in an apartment building on West Galbraith Road early Monday.
Two children and one adult were taken to hospitals after a fire broke out in an apartment building on West Galbraith Road early Monday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:40 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two children and an adult were taken to hospitals, and up to 25 residents could be displaced after fire broke out in a Colerain Township apartment building overnight, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

The American Red Cross was just called to respond to the complex in the 2300 block of West Galbraith Road.

Flames broke out around 3:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day Monday.

A 911 caller reported the fire after they were unable to reach a woman in an apartment with at least one child and a dog as smoke came from the unit, dispatch confirms.

Firefighters pulled a woman and at least one child from the apartment shortly after they arrived.

The fire is now out but an investigation is underway into the cause.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

FOX19 NOW has a crew live at the scene and is live on air and online with all the latest developments.

