Cincinnati-area hospitals welcome first New Year’s babies of 2024

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several hospitals in the Cincinnati area are welcoming the first babies born in the new year.

Healthcare workers at Good Samaritan say that baby Jones was born Monday.

Baby Jones is pictured with mom and dad at Good Samaritan Hospital. (TriHealth)

Bethesda North welcomed baby Litvin at 12:12 a.m.

Baby Litvin was born at Bethesda North Hospital on New Year's Day. (TriHealth)

Healthcare workers at St. Elizabeth say Noah was born at 2:58 a.m. weighing seven pounds and five ounces, and is 21 inches long.

Noah was one of the first babies born on New Year's Day at St. Elizabeth. (St. Elizabeth Healthcare)

Congratulations, families of 2024!

