Cincinnati-area hospitals welcome first New Year’s babies of 2024
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several hospitals in the Cincinnati area are welcoming the first babies born in the new year.
Healthcare workers at Good Samaritan say that baby Jones was born Monday.
Bethesda North welcomed baby Litvin at 12:12 a.m.
Healthcare workers at St. Elizabeth say Noah was born at 2:58 a.m. weighing seven pounds and five ounces, and is 21 inches long.
Congratulations, families of 2024!
