Cloudy and chilly weather today

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Today will be cloudy and gloomy with light rain or snow at times. The high will be near normal at 39. However, with the damp feeling in the air it will be uncomfortable to be outdoors.

Tomorrow and Wednesday will be dry with some sunshine and highs in the low to mid 40s. Thursday and Friday will be similar and dry.

A large system with plenty of moisture will move into the Tri-State Saturday bringing the chance for a rain and snow mix later in the day. It looks to begin as rain and change to snow in the evening. It looks like we get a break for the first part of the day Sunday before more rain and snow moves in later Sunday. Right now it is too soon to discuss details but it looks like this could have an impact on travel this weekend as well as the Bengals game Sunday. Stay tuned!

