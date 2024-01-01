Friends, former teammates hold football fundraiser for NKY man killed in crash

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A community started 2024 with a football fundraiser to help support the family of a man who died in a Christmas Eve motorcycle crash.

It has been a little more than a week since 22-year-old Stanley Crawley died at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and Oakbrook Drive.

Crawley played outside linebacker for Conner High School, where he graduated from in 2020.

On Monday, friends and former teammates met at the Boone County Pee Wee football field to run routes and support Crawley’s family as they prepare to lay him to rest.

Their efforts will go toward helping with funeral costs.

Seeing so many come together on Monday is something that meant everything to Crawley’s mom, April Massingale.

“Just them - just them, not even having their financial support,” Massingale said of what made Monday’s event special to her. “Just having them all together, seeing them means a lot because I just remember watching them all growing up together.”

Massingale knows she was able to share those fond memories with her son on Monday.

A visitation for Crawley is planned for Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Linnemann Funeral Home in Erlanger.

His funeral service is on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

If you would like to donate to help cover funeral costs, you can do so by calling Linnemann Funeral Home at 859-710-1739.

