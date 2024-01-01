Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Food from the Heart

Friends, former teammates hold football fundraiser for NKY man killed in crash

Friends and former teammates met at the Boone County Pee Wee football field to run routes and...
Friends and former teammates met at the Boone County Pee Wee football field to run routes and support Stanley Crawley’s family as they prepare to lay him to rest.(WXIX)
By Megan O'Rourke
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A community started 2024 with a football fundraiser to help support the family of a man who died in a Christmas Eve motorcycle crash.

It has been a little more than a week since 22-year-old Stanley Crawley died at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and Oakbrook Drive.

Crawley played outside linebacker for Conner High School, where he graduated from in 2020.

On Monday, friends and former teammates met at the Boone County Pee Wee football field to run routes and support Crawley’s family as they prepare to lay him to rest.

Their efforts will go toward helping with funeral costs.

Seeing so many come together on Monday is something that meant everything to Crawley’s mom, April Massingale.

“Just them - just them, not even having their financial support,” Massingale said of what made Monday’s event special to her. “Just having them all together, seeing them means a lot because I just remember watching them all growing up together.”

Massingale knows she was able to share those fond memories with her son on Monday.

‘I don’t think I’ll ever have Christmas again’: Vigil for man killed in motorcycle crash

A visitation for Crawley is planned for Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Linnemann Funeral Home in Erlanger.

His funeral service is on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

If you would like to donate to help cover funeral costs, you can do so by calling Linnemann Funeral Home at 859-710-1739.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jakari Thompson
18-year-old woman killed in New Year’s Eve shooting in Roselawn
A homicide investigation is underway after one person was shot and killed in University...
Homicide investigation underway in University Heights
Dog walker Josstin Lantadilla was out for a nighttime walk with two dalmatians, Deanna and...
2 Dalmatians fight off pack of 4 coyotes to protect their dog walker
A local realtor shares tips on whether to buy a home in the upcoming year.
Local realtor shares insight on Tri-State housing market ahead of the new year
Three people, including a child, were taken to hospitals with burns, and up to 20 residents...
3 rushed to hospitals with burns from apartment fire

Latest News

A homicide investigation is underway after one person was shot and killed in University...
Teen killed in University Heights New Year’s Day shooting
Video from Crossroads Church in Oakley shows numerous vehicles doing donuts in the parking lot...
Video captures more reported street takeovers in Tri-State
Video from Crossroads Church in Oakley shows numerous vehicles doing donuts in the parking lot...
Vehicles doing donuts take over church parking lot
Baby Litvin was born at Bethesda North Hospital on New Year's Day.
Cincinnati-area hospitals welcome first New Year’s babies of 2024