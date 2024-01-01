Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Food from the Heart

Hikers rescued after getting lost in an alligator-infested swamp

Two hikers were rescued after they got lost in an alligator-infested swamp in Florida. (Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Two Florida hikers had to be rescued after becoming lost in an alligator-infested swamp last week.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released a video of the rescue on social media.

It took place in the Cypress Creek Wilderness Preserve on the evening of Dec. 23.

The sheriff’s office says the aviation unit used night vision goggles to help guide officers to where the lost hikers were located.

The two hikers appeared to be unharmed and were safely escorted to the entrance of the preserve.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog walker Josstin Lantadilla was out for a nighttime walk with two dalmatians, Deanna and...
2 Dalmatians fight off pack of 4 coyotes to protect their dog walker
Comedian Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration...
Dave Chappelle walks off stage after reportedly getting upset with fan using phone
FILE - An officer was killed after witnessing a crime at a gas station.
Officer shot and killed after witnessing a crime at Sheetz gas station
Just a few weeks ago, Cindy Mullins was living a pretty standard life as a wife, mom of two...
Kidney stone leads to mom needing all 4 limbs amputated: ‘I’m just so happy to be alive’
A local realtor shares tips on whether to buy a home in the upcoming year.
Local realtor shares insight on Tri-State housing market ahead of the new year

Latest News

An investigation is underway after one person was found dead near the University of Cincinnati...
Person found dead near UC, police confirm
Two hikers were rescued after they got lost in an alligator-infested swamp in Florida.
Hikers rescued after getting lost in an alligator-infested swamp
Businesses in Maryland will be paying employees more. (Source: WJLA/CNN)
Business prepare for higher minimum wage
Jakari Thompson
18-year-old woman killed in New Year’s Eve shooting in Roselawn