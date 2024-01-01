Homicide investigation underway in University Heights

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway after one person was shot and killed in University Heights early New Year’s Day, Cincinnati police confirm.

Police and fire units went to the rear of a property in the 600 block of Straight Street in University Heights after a frantic mother called about her son shortly after 6 a.m. Monday.

Dispatchers told police there was a report of a possible shooting with someone’s “life status questionable,” according to initial emergency communication reports.

Straight Street is now closed in both directions until further notice.

Police were called to shots fired in the area overnight around 2 a.m. but no one was found at that time.

