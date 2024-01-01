Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Food from the Heart

Homicide investigation underway in University Heights

A homicide investigation is underway after one person was shot and killed in University...
A homicide investigation is underway after one person was shot and killed in University Heights early New Year’s Day, Cincinnati police confirm early Monday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Tayler Davis
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway after one person was shot and killed in University Heights early New Year’s Day, Cincinnati police confirm.

Police and fire units went to the rear of a property in the 600 block of Straight Street in University Heights after a frantic mother called about her son shortly after 6 a.m. Monday.

Dispatchers told police there was a report of a possible shooting with someone’s “life status questionable,” according to initial emergency communication reports.

Straight Street is now closed in both directions until further notice.

Police were called to shots fired in the area overnight around 2 a.m. but no one was found at that time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog walker Josstin Lantadilla was out for a nighttime walk with two dalmatians, Deanna and...
2 Dalmatians fight off pack of 4 coyotes to protect their dog walker
Comedian Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration...
Dave Chappelle walks off stage after reportedly getting upset with fan using phone
FILE - An officer was killed after witnessing a crime at a gas station.
Officer shot and killed after witnessing a crime at Sheetz gas station
A local realtor shares tips on whether to buy a home in the upcoming year.
Local realtor shares insight on Tri-State housing market ahead of the new year
Just a few weeks ago, Cindy Mullins was living a pretty standard life as a wife, mom of two...
Kidney stone leads to mom needing all 4 limbs amputated: ‘I’m just so happy to be alive’

Latest News

Three people, including a child, were taken to hospitals with burns, and up to 20 residents...
3 rushed to hospitals with burns from apartment fire
3 rushed to hospitals with burns from apartment fire
3 rushed to hospitals with burns from apartment fire
Jakari Thompson
18-year-old woman killed in New Year’s Eve shooting in Roselawn
What you need to know about housing interest rate changes
What you need to know about housing interest rate changes