Kansas City Chiefs eliminate Cincinnati Bengals from AFC playoffs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Playing such a meaningful game in Arrowhead Stadium brings back some memories for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Reminders of all eyes turning to quarterback Joe Burrow and putting the season in the hands of one of the best players in football. Reminders of goal line stands, incredible turnovers and second half adjustments on defense.

For a while, the 2023 Bengals haven’t had any of that. And now, their playoff hopes are extinguished.

The Kansas City Chiefs eliminated the Bengals with a 25-17 win at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Bengals quarterback Jake Browning had two chances to be the hero, and neither drive ended anywhere close to the end zone.

The game was far from a flashback of the Bengals’ greatest hits. Instead, it was another example of where the Bengals have struggled all season.

The Bengals allowed more big runs, missed more tackles and allowed more deep receptions down the sideline. They committed more drive-changing penalties. They couldn’t convert another short-yardage situation. They got beat by blitzes. They were set back by more injuries.

These will be the characteristics that will define the 2023 Bengals.

In the middle of the third quarter, the Bengals were up, 17-13, on 4th and 1 inside of the red zone. A run up the middle got stuffed for a loss. Just like in last week’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Bengals failed in a short-yardage situation in one of the biggest sequences of the game.

Three plays later, the Bengals’ secondary got beat by another deep throw on third down. Just like Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph did last week, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected on a pass deep down the field. Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson, who has 26 catches all season, reeled in a 41-yard catch against Bengals cornerback DJ Turner and set up a field goal for Kansas City.

The Bengals’ young secondary has faced a steep learning curve all season, and Turner got benched on Sunday as the Bengals went with a more experienced Chidobe Awuzie. Turner was in the game as a part of a special third down package, and Mahomes took advantage of the opportunity.

Following a four-play drive and a punt from the Bengals, Mahomes connected on another deep pass. Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt was playing in his first game in a month following an ankle injury. He has been the Bengals’ best defensive back all year, but this time he got beat badly by Chiefs rookie Rashee Rice for a 67-yard pickup. The Chiefs’ drive ended with a field goal that gave them the lead.

This time, there was no magical adjustment that stumped Mahomes. There was no red zone turnover and no air tight coverage. On offense, the Bengals’ big plays to Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase were kept in check.

Bengals quarterback Jake Browning had a strong bounce back game and kept the Bengals in it with his toughness and his accuracy. But without a consistent run game and without Higgins for a lot of the game due to a hamstring injury, the Bengals didn’t have enough answers.

In the first half, the Bengals only punted once and consistently sustained long drives. In the second half, the Bengals’ offense looked stuck.

The 2023 season ended with two chances for the Bengals to keep their season alive. The first sequence was a disaster. Quarterback Jake Browning took an intentional grounding

penalty on first down, he threw a short pass to Ja’Marr Chase on second down and he took a sack on third down.

To add insult to injury, the Chiefs provided another crushing punt return. On the ensuing punt by Brad Robbins, Richie James ran for 37 yards to set up a field goal that gave the Chiefs an 8-point lead.

Browning had one more shot to tie the score when the Bengals took the field with 2:59 left. On 1st and 10 from midfield, Browning held onto the ball too long and took a crushing sack. On second down, he got sacked again.

They say that you can’t zero blitz Joe Burrow. But you can zero blitz Jake Browning.

On fourth down, Browning threw a prayer down the field to Higgins. But the Bengals won’t have any more luck go in their favor.

This season was always going to be over when Burrow tore ligaments in his wrist in November. Over the next two months, Browning ended up proving he belongs in the NFL, and the Bengals made it interesting. But it’s a quarterback-driven league, and the Bengals revolve around Burrow.

When Burrow was fully healthy this year, the Bengals were 4-1. They were a dropped touchdown away from being 5-0. Burrow looked like he might be enough for the Bengals to make up for all of their missed tackles and blown coverages.

Without him, the Bengals are a last-place team in the AFC North.

The secondary has been the team’s glaring weakness all season, and that group made some devastating mistakes on Sunday in addition to the deep balls that Mahomes completed. The Chiefs scored their first touchdown when two Bengals’ defenders followed Rice and left Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco wide open. Missed tackles by rookie safety Jordan Battle gifted the Chiefs two big runs.

The Bengals’ defense is a group without any specific strengths, aside from star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson. The Chiefs’ offense was sputtering entering Sunday, and the offense found its groove again against the Bengals.

The Bengals were never able to replace defensive tackle DJ Reader following his season-ending quad injury, and they’ll have to adjust to life without him in 2024 as the team’s best run stopper hits free agency. The rest of the starters on defense will likely return, and the Bengals will bank on their development.

On the other side of the ball, the Bengals have decisions to make with Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Joe Mixon and Jonah Williams. They entered this season with a Super Bowl-caliber core, and now the Bengals head into the offseason with uncertainty.

