Man accused of going door-to-door exposing himself in Kentucky town

Millard F. Smith, 66.
Millard F. Smith, 66.(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - One man is behind bars after complaints that an unclothed man was going door to door.

Both a deputy with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and a London City Police Department officer responded Thursday morning to the neighborhood of Wren Road.

Deputies said that at first when they found the man on Mystic Lane--approximately six miles north of London-- he gave false information about his identity.

After investigating, deputies determined that the man was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Millard F. Smith, 66, was charged with indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, public intoxication – controlled substances, criminal trespassing, and giving officers false identifying information.

Smith also was charged on a Laurel District Court complaint warrant of arrest obtained by a Laurel Sheriff’s Detective charging fleeing or evading police motor vehicle, fleeing or evading police on foot and wanton endangerment.

