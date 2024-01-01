Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Food from the Heart

Man admitted to accidentally shooting 1-year-old, police say

The man is also accused of trying to get rid of a semiautomatic rifle during the investigation, court records show.
By Candice Hare
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Northside man is under arrest after accidentally shooting a gun on New Year’s Eve, injuring a 1-year-old in the process, court records say.

The documents say Kayan Harvin is facing charges of negligent assault, tampering with evidence, and having weapons while under disability.

A complaint filed in Hamilton County court says Harvin “by his own admission accidentally discharged a firearm striking another.”

Records indicate Harvin, 23, was not allowed to have a gun because he was fugitive from justice with warrants out for aggravated menacing and failure to appear in court,

He is also accused of trying to get rid of a semi-automatic rifle during the investigation.

Harvin was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center early Monday morning

No word on whether Harvin knew or had any connection to the 1-year-old child or the child’s condition.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jakari Thompson
18-year-old woman killed in New Year’s Eve shooting in Roselawn
A homicide investigation is underway after one person was shot and killed in University...
Teen killed in University Heights New Year’s Day shooting
Dog walker Josstin Lantadilla was out for a nighttime walk with two dalmatians, Deanna and...
2 Dalmatians fight off pack of 4 coyotes to protect their dog walker
Three people, including a child, were taken to hospitals with burns, and up to 20 residents...
3 rushed to hospitals with burns from apartment fire
Comedian Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration...
Dave Chappelle walks off stage after reportedly getting upset with fan using phone

Latest News

Tri-State community center receives video production equipment
Tri-State community center receives video production equipment
Tri-State community center receives video production equipment
Tri-State community center receives video production equipment
Jakari Thompson, also 18, is under arrest on a murder charge
18-year-old woman killed in New Year’s Eve shooting in Roselawn
As many as 20 residents could be displaced in Colerain Township
3 rushed to hospitals with burns from apartment fire