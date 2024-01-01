Man admitted to accidentally shooting 1-year-old, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Northside man is under arrest after accidentally shooting a gun on New Year’s Eve, injuring a 1-year-old in the process, court records say.

The documents say Kayan Harvin is facing charges of negligent assault, tampering with evidence, and having weapons while under disability.

A complaint filed in Hamilton County court says Harvin “by his own admission accidentally discharged a firearm striking another.”

Records indicate Harvin, 23, was not allowed to have a gun because he was fugitive from justice with warrants out for aggravated menacing and failure to appear in court,

He is also accused of trying to get rid of a semi-automatic rifle during the investigation.

Harvin was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center early Monday morning

No word on whether Harvin knew or had any connection to the 1-year-old child or the child’s condition.

