Man admitted to accidentally shooting 1-year-old, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Northside man is under arrest after accidentally shooting a gun on New Year’s Eve, injuring a 1-year-old in the process, court records say.
The documents say Kayan Harvin is facing charges of negligent assault, tampering with evidence, and having weapons while under disability.
A complaint filed in Hamilton County court says Harvin “by his own admission accidentally discharged a firearm striking another.”
Records indicate Harvin, 23, was not allowed to have a gun because he was fugitive from justice with warrants out for aggravated menacing and failure to appear in court,
He is also accused of trying to get rid of a semi-automatic rifle during the investigation.
Harvin was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center early Monday morning
No word on whether Harvin knew or had any connection to the 1-year-old child or the child’s condition.
